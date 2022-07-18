Omaha’s Memorial Park prepares for Celebrate America Concert

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Celebrate America Concert is this Friday.

Crews will be getting Memorial Park ready for the concert throughout the week. The concert will feature local acts, a famous headliner and a fireworks show.

Talent

The concert will be headlined by Sheryl Crow, with special guest Dave Mason. The show will open with local artist Da Crabby Blues Band. Several other local artists will be featured in video performances throughout the concert.

After the performances, guests will see a fireworks show.

Hours

Attendees are welcome to enter the park as early as 5 a.m. Friday to put down blankets and chairs.

The event beings at 5:45 p.m. with the National Anthem performed by USAF Senior Airman Foreman-Powell. Performers will take the stage starting at 6 p.m. The fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m.

Parking

Free parking for the concert is available at the UNO campus, while paid parking is available at St. Margaret mary’s School and Brownell-Talbot. Proceeds from the parking fees will go to the schools’ youth programs.

Free shuttle rides will also take riders from Dundee to Memorial Park from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Street restrictions will begin Friday morning in preparation of the concert.

Rules

Several items will not be allowed at the concert.

Drones, glass bottles, fireworks, tarps, tents, canopies, umbrellas and anything staked to the ground will not be allowed. Any items brought into the park may be inspected.

Things to Know

Admission to the concert is free.

Food vendors will be at the concert on the west side of the park.

ATMs will not be available at the concert, the closest options are at UNO or Dundee.

M.U.D. will offer a free water station and guests are welcome to fill their own water bottles.

