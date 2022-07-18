Omaha Police arrest two more teens in connection to 2021 homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department’s Homicide Unit has arrested two more teenagers on first-degree murder charges in the killing of a man more than a year ago.

Timothy Washington III, 37, was killed in a shooting on June 16, 2021, that also left two women hurt.

The two 16-year-olds are both also facing charges of first-degree assault related to the incident, according to a Monday morning news release from Omaha Police.

The arrests were made in conjunction with the Douglas County Attorney’s Office, the release states.

In June, OPD charged 15-year-old Nowa Kawunda with Washington’s murder and filed charges in another shooting and a robbery from 2021. He was 14 years old at the time of the murder, and is being charged as an adult.

