Omaha Police arrest two more teens in connection to 2021 homicide

Timothy Washington III, 37, was killed in June 2021.
Omaha Police tell us he's being charged as an adult.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department’s Homicide Unit has arrested two more teenagers on first-degree murder charges in the killing of a man more than a year ago.

Timothy Washington III, 37, was killed in a shooting on June 16, 2021, that also left two women hurt.

The two 16-year-olds are both also facing charges of first-degree assault related to the incident, according to a Monday morning news release from Omaha Police.

The arrests were made in conjunction with the Douglas County Attorney’s Office, the release states.

In June, OPD charged 15-year-old Nowa Kawunda with Washington’s murder and filed charges in another shooting and a robbery from 2021. He was 14 years old at the time of the murder, and is being charged as an adult.

