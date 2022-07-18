Omaha family plans to move into new Habitat for Humanity home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new beginning for an Omaha family and their new home.

Habitat for Humanity sold a home that got off to a rocky start.

“Bless this house oh Lord we pray, make it safe by night and day.”

There is a lot to be thankful for inside this home south of Ames, back in October things looked much different inside. A fire that Omaha Fire Department officials say was intentionally set ruined the home under construction.

The place had a history before it was complete.

“This house was a special case as you know with the fire, super excited to see it rebuilt, family signed papers to close on it today they’ll be moving in this week. That’s what it’s all about, we got knocked down but we got right back up and got it done,” said Tracie McPherson, Habitat for Humanity.

“May your home and your future be blessed, full of happiness full of laughter.”

Today the home is brand new and new owners took the keys. Habitat officials always knew they would rebuild the house and continue to build new homes in this neighborhood.

“We have lots of different projects going on in this neighborhood, you take a look up and down this block, we have several Habitat houses and even around the corner there’s a block with some new Habitat houses,” said McPherson.

“Dedications we sometimes take for granted and these are one of those special occasions that from a family standpoint and from a Habitat family standpoint we can never ever forget how important this is,” said Ken Mar, area director of Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat Omaha officials say the fire brought this neighborhood closer together.

“I was a little afraid that the neighbors would be fearful to know that this house was set on fire, but it made the neighbors stronger and more determined to take back the block they’re watching out for one another they’re looking out for the house while it was empty, to me, it helped the neighbors to band together and become a strong neighborhood a stronger community,” said McPherson.

The family that was set to move into the house before the fire did find another home to buy.

