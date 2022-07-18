Omaha drivers see some relief as gas prices continue to drop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gas prices are dropping in Omaha and surrounding areas.

Average gas prices in Omaha dropped to $4.46 per gallon Monday, falling 14.9 cents in the past week, according to GasBuddy price reports. Prices are 42.6 cents per gallon lower than they were in June.

Looking at a survey of 300 gas stations in Omaha, the cheapest gas was priced at $3.68 on Sunday, and the most expensive was priced at $5.19.

GasBuddy reports show Lincoln sharing similar prices, with a gallon averaging $4.47, down 21.1 cents from last week. The state’s overall average gas price is $4.44 as of Monday, according to AAA.

Iowa drivers have also seen average prices drop in the past week, down 15.2 cents per gallon to $4.33, according to GasBuddy.

Nationally, average gas prices have fallen by 15.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $4.51 per gallon on Monday.

“We’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline for a fifth straight week, with the pace of recent declines accelerating to some of the most significant we’ve seen in years,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “This trend is likely to reach a sixth straight week, with prices likely to fall again this week. Barring major hurricanes, outages or unexpected disruptions, I forecast the national average to fall to $3.99/gal by mid-August.”

The drop in gas prices on the national level has been a breath of relief for drivers after prices rose continuously in recent months. Thousands of gas stations across the country have already dipped below $4 per gallon.

“So far, we’ve seen the national average drop for 34 straight days, with over 25,000 stations now back at $3.99 per gallon or less, and thousands more stations will join this week. In addition, we will see several states fall back under an average of $4, the majority being in the south, but that could spread to more states in the weeks ahead.”

