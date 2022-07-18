Omaha Deputy Chief of Staff for Economic Development to resign

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A City of Omaha Deputy Chief of Staff is resigning.

Troy Anderson is a current Deputy Chief of Staff for Economic Development and Development Services. He is resigning to become the Assistant City Manager in Wichita, Kan. His resignation is effective August 5.

Anderson first joined Mayor Stothert’s staff in February 2018.

Later, Anderson was appointed by Stothert in 2019 as interim executive director of the Omaha Municipal Land Bank. He serves on the MAPA Regional Planning Advisory Committee, the ARPA affordable housing and public spaces committees, the TIF committee and has a role in the annual annexation plan and Capital Improvement Plan.

Anderson has been involved with several development projects for the City of Omaha. He was involved with the development of The Riverfront, The Crossroads, the Mercantile on the ConAgra Campus, the Millwork and Builder’s Districts, the new downtown library plans and the Greater Omaha Chamber’s Urban Core Committee.

“We have great momentum in Omaha and Troy has been an integral part of the planning and implementation of projects that are changing the landscape of the city,” said Stothert. “The City of Wichita is very fortunate and will benefit from Troy’s vision and leadership.”

The city says there will not be a national search to fill Anderson’s role, unlike for the role of Human Rights and Relations director, which the city is actively searching for.

Anderson’s salary for the role of Deputy Cheif of Staff is $113,311. The position of Deputy Chief of Staff will likely be filled by a local candidate, according to the city.

