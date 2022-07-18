Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Locked in to a hot, drier pattern

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a break from the 90s this past weekend the heat is back! Highs climbed to the 90s Monday and will stay in the 90s through the extended forecast. Highs Tuesday climb back to the mid 90s with feels like temps near 100 in the afternoon.

Heat index (wowt)

A ridge of high pressure will stay over the area locking the the hotter temps and keeping the forecast relatively dry. Highs will fluctuate slightly but stay between the low to upper 90s. Rain chances also generally stay clear of the area... very slight chances are here for the end of the week but we may miss out completely!

Hot stretch (wowt)

Right now we’re on track to hit 11 days of 90 degree or hotter temps in Omaha by next Thursday.

Next 5 days (wowt)

Keep the heat in mind when making your outdoor plans! Get out early or in the evening, spend time in the shade or cool off in the AC and stay hydrated. NEVER leave a pet or child unattended in a car.

Heat tips (wowt)

