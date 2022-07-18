Advertisement

Caldwell Street shooting

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police responded to a report of a shooting Monday morning in a north Omaha but didn’t initially find a victim as they had gone to the hospital on their own.

An OPD sergeant at the scene on Caldwell Street told 6 News that the victim, suffering from a minor bullet graze on a knee, returned to the scene and refused medical attention there. The victim didn’t provide police with any further details, OPD said.

Meanwhile, police found 20 shell casings on the ground and are still looking for a suspect as the investigation into the shooting continues.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Missouri resident who contracted a rare brain-eating amoeba has died
Missouri swimmer likely infected with amoeba in Iowa dies
Two Colorado residents arrested in North Platte following pursuit on I-80
Omaha Police ‘slow down’ maneuver confuses, concerns drivers
Wisconsin motorcyclist killed in Iowa interstate crash
Police are investigating an early morning shooting
One injured in Sunday morning Omaha shooting

Latest News

Omaha’s Memorial Park prepares for Celebrate America Concert
(Source: MGN)
6 First Alert Traffic: Omaha construction update on 144th Street
Rusty's Morning Forecast
10th anniversary of Nebraska Football Road Race
Nebraska Football Road Race raises money for pediatric brain cancer research