Bullet grazes victim in north Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police responded to a report of a shooting Monday morning in a north Omaha but didn’t initially find a victim as they had gone to the hospital on their own.

An OPD sergeant at the scene on Caldwell Street told 6 News that the victim, suffering from a minor bullet graze on a knee, returned to the scene and refused medical attention there. The victim didn’t provide police with any further details, OPD said.

Meanwhile, police found 20 shell casings on the ground and are still looking for a suspect as the investigation into the shooting continues.

