Advertisement

Blue Jays draft Creighton’s Alan Roden, Mets take Dylan TeBrake

Dylan TeBrake
Dylan TeBrake(NPM)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From the Bluejays to the Blue Jays, Toronto takes Alan Roden with the 98th overall pick in the Major League Baseball Draft. Alan led Creighton with a .398 average and only struck out eight times in 194 plate appearances this past season. That was second best in college baseball.

Roden is the highest player drafted in the Ed Servais era that goes back to 2004. Will Robertson was the previous highest player, he was also taken by Toronto as the 117th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB Draft. Ryan Gripp was the last player selected in the third round before Roden, the Cubs took Gripp in 1999. Rick Heiserman was the last Bluejay taken in the first 100 picks, that was in 1994 when he went 73rd to the Cleveland Indians.

The Mets drafted Dylan TeBrake in the 8th round. The BIG EAST Pitcher of the Year will report within a week and start his professional career. Choosing the path over transferring to LSU next season.

“I felt an array of a bunch of different emotions, overall pretty euphoric feeling, something I’ve worked for, for a long time, finally came true,” said TeBrake.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Colorado residents arrested in North Platte following pursuit on I-80
A Missouri resident who contracted a rare brain-eating amoeba has died
Missouri swimmer likely infected with amoeba in Iowa dies
Omaha Police ‘slow down’ maneuver confuses, concerns drivers
Wisconsin motorcyclist killed in Iowa interstate crash
Police are investigating an early morning shooting
One injured in Sunday morning Omaha shooting

Latest News

16 JULY 2022: TBT Tournament held at D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, NE. Mark Kuhlmann/TBT
Omaha Blue Crew advances to TBT Round of 32
TBT Omaha Blue Crew
Omaha Blue Crew gets ready for TBT regional
Creighton forward Ryan Hawkins advances the ball up court against Kansas during a second-round...
Ryan Hawkins will play for the Warriors and Raptors over the next month in NBA summer leagues
Nebraska's Bryce McGowens (5) plays against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college...
NBA: Nebraksa’s McGowens to the Hornets, Creighton’s O’Connell signs with Kings