Blue Jays draft Creighton’s Alan Roden, Mets take Dylan TeBrake

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From the Bluejays to the Blue Jays, Toronto takes Alan Roden with the 98th overall pick in the Major League Baseball Draft. Alan led Creighton with a .398 average and only struck out eight times in 194 plate appearances this past season. That was second best in college baseball.

Roden is the highest player drafted in the Ed Servais era that goes back to 2004. Will Robertson was the previous highest player, he was also taken by Toronto as the 117th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB Draft. Ryan Gripp was the last player selected in the third round before Roden, the Cubs took Gripp in 1999. Rick Heiserman was the last Bluejay taken in the first 100 picks, that was in 1994 when he went 73rd to the Cleveland Indians.

The Mets drafted Dylan TeBrake in the 8th round. The BIG EAST Pitcher of the Year will report within a week and start his professional career. Choosing the path over transferring to LSU next season.

“I felt an array of a bunch of different emotions, overall pretty euphoric feeling, something I’ve worked for, for a long time, finally came true,” said TeBrake.

