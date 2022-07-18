Advertisement

6 First Alert Traffic: Omaha construction update on 144th Street

City reports road work in other parts of the city starting Monday
(Source: MGN)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Public Works Department on Monday was reminding residents about a road closing to repair railroad tracks at 144th Street south of Industrial Road.

The street was scheduled to be closed for two days, starting at 9 a.m. Monday on 144th Street between F Street and C Circle.

Additionally, starting at 9 a.m. Monday, westbound L Street drivers will experience lane restrictions for the next two weeks at south 139th Street as Valley Corp. completes street repairs.

Also at 9 a.m., southbound 72nd Street drivers will experience one-lane travel for eight days between Weber Street/Silver Valley Road and Girard Street as Omaha street repair crews work on the outside curb lane.

There will also be lane restrictions at the intersection of north 30th and Fort streets for two days starting at 10 a.m. Monday as Century Link crews complete utility work.

NL&L Concrete workers will be replacing street panels starting at 9 a.m. Monday on Riverfront Drive between north Eighth Street and Abbott Drive, prompting various lane restrictions in that area for a month.

MAP: Current Omaha traffic restrictions & closures

