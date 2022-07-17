Wisconsin motorcyclist killed in Iowa interstate crash
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A motorcyclist from Wisconsin was killed in a crash on I-80.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, 41-year-old Mark Hendricks of Cleveland, Wis., was killed in a motorcycle crash on I-80 in Pottawattamie County Saturday.
Iowa State Patrol says Hendricks was traveling west on I-80 on a 2013 Victory Motorcycle. Hendricks lost control of his motorcycle near mile marker 17 at 2:08 p.m.
Officials say the rear tire of the motorcycle failed and caused Hendricks’ bike to flip several times.
Hendricks suffered fatal injuries from the crash.
