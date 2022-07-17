Missing Papillion man found safe

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Robert Francis was found safe Sunday afternoon.

The Papillion Police Department is trying to find 85-year-old Robert Francis.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, an Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for eastern Nebraska as authorities attempt to locate Robert Francis.

Francis is described as a white male who is 5-foot-10-inches tall and 180 pounds. He has white hair and brown eyes and was wearing brown shoes, a grey t-shirt and blue jeans.

He went missing from the 1400 block of south Grandview in Papillion at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. He left the area on foot.

Authorities say Francis has dementia, which could cause him to become disoriented.

Anyone with information on Francis’ whereabouts should call 911 or the Papillion Police Department at (402) 597-2068.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.