One injured in Sunday morning Omaha shooting

Police are investigating an early morning shooting
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting.

According to Omaha Police, at 4:23 a.m. Sunday a call was received about a woman who had been shot near 65th and Fowler. Police arrived and the gunshot victim was transported to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

