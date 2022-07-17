One injured in Sunday morning Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting.

According to Omaha Police, at 4:23 a.m. Sunday a call was received about a woman who had been shot near 65th and Fowler. Police arrived and the gunshot victim was transported to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

