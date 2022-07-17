Omaha Salvation Army offering resources during hot weather

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Salvation Army of Omaha is providing resources to help the community beat the heat.

With this week’s expected hot temperatures, the Salvation Army of Omaha says they will start a pair of community-focused programs to help people stay cool and avoid heat-related illnesses.

The Salvation Army will provide cooling centers and a summer fan program to people in need.

Cooling centers will offer bottled water and air-conditioned spaces. They will be available in two locations:

The Kroc Center at 2825 Y Street, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The North Corps at 2424 Pratt Street, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Box fans will be given out for free throughout the summer at the Salvation Army Burrows Center for Help and Hope location at 6101 NW Radial Hwy in Benson. Anyone in need is allowed a fan, but preference will be given to the elderly and disabled.

Anyone wanting to receive a fan will need to provide a photo ID, proof of address within the last 30 days and a social security card or birth certificate.

Children and the elderly are the most at risk when it comes to heat-related illness, according to the Douglas County Health Department.

To help stay safe in hot temperatures, it’s recommended to drink plenty of fluids, wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothes, wear sunscreen and limit time outside to the morning and evening hours.

