Omaha Blue Crew advances to TBT Round of 32

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Blue Crew is still on the hunt for the $1 million winner-take-all prize after defeating Team Overtime 74-70 in the first round of the Omaha Regional. The team, featuring mainly Creighton alums and Omaha natives, was lead by former Texas A&M and Gonzaga guard Admon Gilder with 12 points, followed by former UNO and Nevada forward Tre’Shawn Thurman with 11 points.

Enlam Ending rules went into effect with just under four minutes left in the game with the Blue Crew up 66-63, making the target score 74. Team Overtime pulled within four points of the win, but a foul on guard Marcus Foster set up Omaha to make it to 74 on a free throw.

The Omaha Blue Crew will face Team Arkansas Sunday at 7pm.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.