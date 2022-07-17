Advertisement

David’s Morning Forecast - Clouds to start, heating up this afternoon

By David Koeller
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Showers and thunderstorms overnight produced some heavy rain south of the metro, but rainfall amount in Omaha were on the light side. Leftover clouds this morning will keep temperatures in the 70s for a few hours, but cloud should thin by midday. Plenty of sunshine is expected this afternoon helping to heat things back up. Temperatures climb back into the low to middle 80s by Noon, with afternoon highs reaching to around 90 degrees.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(WOWT)

Although humidity levels will drop slightly, we’ll still have enough hanging around to push the heat index into the middle 90s at times, possibly as high as 94 degrees around the metro.

Heat Index This Afternoon
Heat Index This Afternoon(WOWT)

More sunny and hot weather is expected for the rest of the week. Temperatures climb into the middle 90s on Monday, and could reach the upper 90s for some on Tuesday. Triple-digit heat is possible in central and western Nebraska for much of the week. Temperatures likely remain in the mid and upper 90s for the Omaha metro, with little in the way of rain chances until the upcoming weekend at the earliest.

High Temperatures This Week
High Temperatures This Week(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police ‘slow down’ maneuver confuses, concerns drivers
A Missouri resident who contracted a rare brain-eating amoeba has died
Missouri swimmer likely infected with amoeba in Iowa dies
70-year-old man badly hurt in dog attack in west Omaha
Police are investigating after a person was hit by a car
Omaha pedestrian struck by vehicle early Saturday
Portion of West Omaha road to close temporarily

Latest News

Saturday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - A few overnight storms, then heating up
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Clouds with a few showers today
Saturday rain chances
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cooler with spotty rain chances Saturday
Friday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Hot & humid today before a weekend cool down