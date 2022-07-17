David’s Evening Forecast - More intense heat this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies this morning gave way to more sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures warmed a couple degrees over what we saw yesterday, but still came in right around average for July topping out at 88 degrees. We’ll stay warm and humid this evening, but on par with what is expected for this time of year. Temperatures will cool into the upper 70s by 10pm, dropping into the 60s overnight.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

Reasonably comfortable when you head out the door Monday morning with readings in the upper 60s to low 70s. However, sunny skies and a light south breeze will heat things up quickly. We should be in the upper 80s to near 90 by Noon, with afternoon highs reaching the low to middle 90s for much of the area.

Monday's Heat Index Forecast (WOWT)

While humidity will not be as high as it can be this time of year, it will be enough to make things feel uncomfortable. Our heat index will climb into the 96 to 98 degree range. Something to keep in mind if you will be spending time outdoors.

High Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

Even hotter weather is likely by Tuesday, with highs climbing into the middle or upper 90s for much of the area. The heat index on Tuesday will likely top 100 degrees at times. A north breeze will actually drop humidity levels slightly for Wednesday, but we’ll still see highs in the lower 90s. More intense heat is expected Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 90s. No real relief in sight from the 90s through at least the upcoming weekend.

