Advertisement

Amber Alert: Police search for missing Georgia girl, 15

DeKalb County police are searching for Ta’Niyah King, 15 (l). She is believed to be with Dana...
DeKalb County police are searching for Ta’Niyah King, 15 (l). She is believed to be with Dana Dutley (r).(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITHONIA, Ga. (Gray News) - Police in Georgia have issued a Levi’s Call, that state’s version of an Amber Alert, for a missing 15-year-old girl.

DeKalb County police are searching for Ta’Niyah King.

She is described as 5′4″ tall and weighing 90 lbs.

King was last seen in the area of 3027 Winding Grove in Lithonia, which is just outside Atlanta. She was wearing a white shirt, black jeans, hot pink bonnet, no shoes. Her hair is in braids.

She is believed to be with Dana Dutley who may be travelling in a 2015 blue Chevrolet Malibu with license plate number CDI2646.

Anyone with information is asked to call DeKalb County police at 678-937-2852 or 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police ‘slow down’ maneuver confuses, concerns drivers
70-year-old man badly hurt in dog attack in west Omaha
Bellevue Police file active arrest warrant for flooring contractor
Portion of West Omaha road to close temporarily
A Missouri resident who contracted a rare brain-eating amoeba has died
Missouri swimmer likely infected with amoeba in Iowa dies

Latest News

Photo still of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children logo.
Amber Alert canceled, North Texas 12-year-old located
Wisconsin motorcyclist killed in Iowa interstate crash
Two Colorado residents arrested in North Platte following pursuit on I-80
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed...
2 kids among 6 dead in Montana highway pileup, 8 others hurt