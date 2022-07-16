Two Colorado residents arrested in North Platte following pursuit on I-80

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people from Colorado were arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase in North Platte.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 11:45 p.m. Friday, troopers were told North Platte Police were in pursuit of a vehicle that fled from a scene at the Flying J Truck Stop. NSP troopers joined the pursuit as the suspect traveled east on I-80.

The suspect driving a Dodge Durango then allegedly turned around and began traveling in the opposite direction, heading west in the eastbound lanes of I-80.

NSP says a trooper then crossed into the eastbound lanes and did a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the suspect vehicle to a stop near mile marker 185.

The driver of the suspect vehicle and a passenger were arrested without further incident. Both were treated for minor injuries at Great Plains Health in North Platte before being lodged at the Lincoln County Detention Center.

NSP identified the driver as 46-year-old Shawn Woods of Denver. Woods was arrested for willful reckless driving, second-degree assault, resisting arrest using a deadly weapon, numerous traffic violations and an outstanding warrant.

The passenger, identified by NSP as 41-year-old Alandra Telles of Fort Collins, Colorado, was arrested in relation to the prior disturbance.

