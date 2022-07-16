Advertisement

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - July 15

This week’s most-viewed coverage included issues at a large apartment building, the lack of progress at The Crossroads and an unprovoked attack on a Sarpy County family.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, July 15.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Gas prices slowly decreasing in Omaha metro

After hitting a record-high national average of $5 per gallon last month, the price of gas is starting to shift again.

5. Mourning family urges for more suicide prevention

An Omaha family is urging for more suicide prevention services after losing a loved one.

4. 6 On Your Side: Residents reveal Benson Tower issues

Several residents from Benson Tower turned to 6 News after their complaints about conditions resulted in no results for what they call code violations.

3. Crossroads site remains barren despite promises of activity from Omaha developers

At one of the busiest intersections in the metro, the new Crossroads promises to breathe fresh life back into the area. But it hasn’t seen much progress.

2. Caught On Camera: Pickup truck plows through fireworks cleanup effort in Omaha neighborhood

A pickup truck almost hit a street full of people cleaning up fireworks.

The neighborhood is still searching for the man that sped through their street filled with people on the night of the 4th of July.

1. Sarpy County family recovering after unprovoked Fourth of July attack

A bizarre attack by strangers leaves members of a Sarpy County family with serious injuries. It’s not yet known who targeted them and why.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Sarpy County family recovering after unprovoked Fourth of July attack
2. Caught On Camera: Driver speeds down residential Omaha street during fireworks
3. Crossroads site remains barren despite promises of activity from Omaha developers
4. Grieving Omaha family advocates for more suicide prevention measures
5. Omaha neighborhood residents concerned with new apartment complex development
6. Omaha highway to be affected by lane closures until late November
