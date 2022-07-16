Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - July 15

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, July 15.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

After hitting a record-high national average of $5 per gallon last month, the price of gas is starting to shift again.

After hitting a record-high national average of five dollars per gallon last month, the price of gas is starting to shift again.

An Omaha family is urging for more suicide prevention services after losing a loved one.

A mourning family is urging for more suicide prevention

Several residents from Benson Tower turned to 6 News after their complaints about conditions resulted in no results for what they call code violations.

Several residents from Benson Towers turned to 6 News after their complaints about conditions resulted in no results for what they call code violations.

At one of the busiest intersections in the metro, the new Crossroads promises to breathe fresh life back into the area. But it hasn’t seen much progress.

At one of the busiest intersections in the metro, the new Crossroads promises to breathe fresh life back into the area.

A pickup truck almost hit a street full of people cleaning up fireworks.

The neighborhood is still searching for the man that sped through their street filled with people on the night of the 4th of July.

A bizarre attack by strangers leaves members of a Sarpy County family with serious injuries. It’s not yet known who targeted them and why.

It’s not yet known who targeted them and why.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.