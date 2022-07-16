Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - July 15
This week’s most-viewed coverage included issues at a large apartment building, the lack of progress at The Crossroads and an unprovoked attack on a Sarpy County family.
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, July 15.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Gas prices slowly decreasing in Omaha metro
After hitting a record-high national average of $5 per gallon last month, the price of gas is starting to shift again.
5. Mourning family urges for more suicide prevention
An Omaha family is urging for more suicide prevention services after losing a loved one.
4. 6 On Your Side: Residents reveal Benson Tower issues
Several residents from Benson Tower turned to 6 News after their complaints about conditions resulted in no results for what they call code violations.
3. Crossroads site remains barren despite promises of activity from Omaha developers
At one of the busiest intersections in the metro, the new Crossroads promises to breathe fresh life back into the area. But it hasn’t seen much progress.
2. Caught On Camera: Pickup truck plows through fireworks cleanup effort in Omaha neighborhood
A pickup truck almost hit a street full of people cleaning up fireworks.
1. Sarpy County family recovering after unprovoked Fourth of July attack
A bizarre attack by strangers leaves members of a Sarpy County family with serious injuries. It’s not yet known who targeted them and why.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
