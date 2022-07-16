South Lincoln store closes due to fire damage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at The Fort near S. 56th Street and Highway 2 on Saturday at around 1 a.m.

According to LFR, the fire was caused by an electrical failure under the checkout counter. The incident took 30 minutes to get under control.

According to a Facebook post by The Fort, no individuals were injured due to the incident.

LFR said the damage is estimated to be about $250,000.

Store representatives said that The Fort will be closed until further notice.

