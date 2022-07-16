Omaha pedestrian struck by vehicle early Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating after a person was struck by a vehicle early Saturday.

According to Omaha Police, one person was struck by a vehicle around 4 a.m. Saturday near Hamilton and NW Radial Highway.

The person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the pedestrian may have been hit intentionally. The incident is still under investigation.

