Omaha community members team up to clean Kountze Park

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Omaha community members partnered to clean up a park.

Saturday the community, Councilwoman Juanita Johnson, the Los Diablos Motorcycle Club and other community members joined forces to clean up Kountze Park in North Omaha.

Los Diablos donated mowers and manpower to help out.

Their goal was to get rid of trash, de-weed and put up new nets on the basketball rims.

Residents nearby stressed the importance of a clean and safe green space.

Councilwoman Johnson said that she hopes this sets an example for community organizations that recently received federal funding to do more of this type of work.

“It’s just one assignment, one community event, one demonstration that says a) here’s the need, b) please come and be that beacon of hope to an underserved community,” Johnson said. “Be that beacon of hope. Bring us the resources that we need in order to revitalize and become whole.”

