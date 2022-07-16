Advertisement

Omaha community members team up to clean Kountze Park

People teamed up to clean Kountze Park
People teamed up to clean Kountze Park(WOWT)
By Bella Caracta
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Omaha community members partnered to clean up a park.

Saturday the community, Councilwoman Juanita Johnson, the Los Diablos Motorcycle Club and other community members joined forces to clean up Kountze Park in North Omaha.

Los Diablos donated mowers and manpower to help out.

Their goal was to get rid of trash, de-weed and put up new nets on the basketball rims.

Residents nearby stressed the importance of a clean and safe green space.

Councilwoman Johnson said that she hopes this sets an example for community organizations that recently received federal funding to do more of this type of work.

“It’s just one assignment, one community event, one demonstration that says a) here’s the need, b) please come and be that beacon of hope to an underserved community,” Johnson said. “Be that beacon of hope. Bring us the resources that we need in order to revitalize and become whole.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police ‘slow down’ maneuver confuses, concerns drivers
70-year-old man badly hurt in dog attack in west Omaha
Bellevue Police file active arrest warrant for flooring contractor
Portion of West Omaha road to close temporarily
Motorcyclist dies after collision in Sarpy County

Latest News

Saturday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - A few overnight storms, then heating up
Organizers are preparing for the annual Maha fest
Maha festival prepares to bring music to Omaha’s ears
A few overnight storms, then heating up
Several people teamed up to clean up a park in Omaha
Omaha organizations partner to clean up park