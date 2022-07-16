Maha festival prepares to bring music to Omaha’s ears

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In just two weeks the Maha festival will be rocking out at Stinson Park.

“In just a short time this area is really going to come alive,” said Rachel Grace, the Executive Director of Communications and Strategy with Maha. “Right behind me you have an existing stage and we bring in a whole other stage here. Two stages of music 15 bands will play on them throughout the two days of the Maha festival.”

This is the 14th year the weekend-long festival will be taking place. Big-named brands like Beach House, Princess Nokia, Car Seat Headrest and many others will be performing.

“We’re pretty proud that over the 14 years we’ve had over 100 artists, I guess at this point even more than that and we put a lot of time and energy in making sure they have the best experience in Omaha that they can.”

And a lot of that time and energy comes from the volunteers that help at the festival. Right now 75% of the volunteer spots are filled. Officials are asking you to help out.

“If you do volunteer you do get a free two-day festival ticket. So just for an exchange for a couple of hours you get to meet new friends, hang out with new people, enjoy the music together and enjoy the rest of the show once you’re done with your shift.”

Some new additions will be added to the fun-filled day, along with some exhibits making a comeback. Like the community village. It was previously affected due to the pandemic.

“The community village is where we feature this year its 18 non-profit organizations that showcase the work that they do with free activities where its fun for everybody”

It goes to show the Maha festival offers a variety of different things to do.

“Music is a wonderful attraction but we have so many other things going on between the community village, the local food, the local drinks, and the comedy tent which is called the no work arts lounge this year. There are just so many things to see and experience here.”

Maha officials say they hope this festival helps put Omaha more on the map. Some famous bands and artists at Maha expressed what they thought of the city.

“To quote Killer Mike from Run The Jewels in 2017, ‘who knew Omaha was this lit?’”

