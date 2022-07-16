Kansas prison in Lansing placed on lockdown after fight

LANSING, Kan. (AP) - The Kansas prison in Lansing was placed on lockdown after a fight among inmates sent one prisoner to the hospital and left at least three corrections employees injured.

The incident happened about 7 p.m. Friday in a section of the facility that houses violent offenders.

A state Department of Corrections spokesman confirmed that the hospitalized inmate was stabbed.

The rest of the facility had been placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

A tactical unit was deployed during the altercation and additional staffing brought in from other facilities. Officials say all men had returned to their cells “with minimal resistance” by about 10:30 p.m.

Lansing is the state’s largest and oldest prison for adult men.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.