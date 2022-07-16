Advertisement

Fire crews rescue dogs from Omaha house fire

By Jacob Comer
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fire crews rescued three dogs from a house fire Friday evening.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were sent to a house fire near 89th and Laurie Circle at 6:29 p.m. Friday.

Crews could see smoke coming from the home on arrival and found a small structure along with the back of the house on fire.

The fire was extinguished after a short time.

Fire crews also rescued three dogs from the home.

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

The fire department says the fire was accidentally caused by a smoke tube that was too close to the wood side walls of a smokehouse.

The fire caused roughly $35,000 in damages.

