Douglas County reports third suspected case of monkeypox

DCHD reported a second case earlier this month that was a known contact with the first confirmed case
(MGN)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Department reports a third probable case of monkeypox Friday.

Officials say it’s too early to confirm if the new case is a known contact to a confirmed case since contact tracing just started and they won’t be releasing any more details about the person to protect their identity.

It’s reported they’re receiving outpatient care and helping with the contact investigation and possible exposures will be notified by the health department according to the release.

RELATED: US regulators clear way for more monkeypox vaccine shipments

There’s a low risk to the public but officials advise calling their healthcare provider if anyone has a rash that looks similar to the characteristics of blisters and pimples.

DCHD reported a second case earlier this month that was a known contact with the first confirmed case.

The release states there are about 12,000 monkeypox cases reported worldwide with 1,814 cases reported in the U.S.

