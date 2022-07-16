David’s Morning Forecast - Clouds with a few showers today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Generally cloudy skies across the area this morning as a weak storm system moves by the area. Spotty showers have been working their way through central Nebraska and will try to overspread the Omaha metro during the mid-morning hours. These showers have been diminishing in coverage, but some light rain will be possible through roughly Noon. The clouds and spotty showers will help to keep temperatures a bit cooler than the past couple of days, with highs this afternoon only reaching the middle 80s.

Saturday's Hour By Hour Forecast (WOWT)

Additional shower and thunderstorm activity is possible this evening into the early overnight, with scattered thunderstorms possible after 7pm. The best chance for storms will be in northern Nebraska and Iowa, but some of that activity may push toward the metro, with chances diminishing after Midnight.

High Temperatures Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Drier weather returns Sunday with sunny skies by the afternoon. Temperatures will once again warm into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. More intense heat is expected next week as another heat wave tries to build over the Midwest. Temperatures on Monday warm into the lower 90s, while mid to upper 90s are possible by Tuesday. The heat may back off by a couple degrees for the second half of the week, but low to mid 90s will likely stick with us into the upcoming weekend.

