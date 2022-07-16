David’s Evening Forecast - A few overnight storms, then heating up

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Generally cloudy skies help to keep temperatures a bit more tolerable today, highs only reaching the middle 80s around the metro. That’s actually several degrees below average for the middle of July. However, it remains plenty humid, and that will not change any time soon. A few showers and storms have developed over northern Nebraska this evening, moving very slowly to the south. A few showers or possibly an isolated rumble is possible in the metro through 10pm, but the better chances for storms will be to our west.

Saturday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

A second round of storms may develop after Midnight near and south of the I-80 corridor, bringing a slightly better chance for rain to the metro. While a strong wind gust or some pea sized hail is possible, severe weather is not expected. Rain and storms should be largely out of the area by 7am. Unfortunately, rainfall still looks spotty so count yourself lucky if you do get some rain.

Rainfall Potential Overnight (WOWT)

Once the rain moves out, the heat returns. We’ll see cloudy skies in the morning Sunday, but sunshine will quickly move back in. Temperatures start off near 70, but should warm to around 90 by the late afternoon. The humidity high enough to push the heat index up to around 93 or 94.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

The heat really builds back for the start of next week. Highs climb into the middle 90s for Monday, with middle to upper 90s possible by Tuesday. We really don’t see much of break in the heat through the week, with highs in the middle to upper 90s each day through the upcoming weekend.

