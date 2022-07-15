WWII veteran celebrates 106th birthday in Elkhorn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - At the Elk Ridge Senior Living facility in Elkhorn, the entire afternoon was centered around just one man.

“I’m doing great, appreciate it all.”

Joe Burgess. Thursday marked the WWII veteran’s 106th birthday.

“He’s really a remarkable man when you think about it,” says Joe’s daughter, Jan Smyth.

Smyth and several family members including grandkids and great-grandkids helped Joe celebrate.

“I can’t tell you how many times I tell people my great-grandpa is still alive and they’re like, ‘wait what?’ So, it’s pretty amazing to have someone from so long ago to share experiences with,” says great-grandson Jeremy Nelson.

Joe started his military career at Offutt Air Force base as an electrical engineer, Smyth says.

He then went on to serve in WWII with the U.S. Army Air Force.

“I was a radio operator and a gunner,” Joe tells 6 News.

His time in the military even inspired Jeremy.

“He’s really the only one that was a service member as far as I know in my family, so he was definitely a motivator,” he says.

After leaving the service, Smyth says Joe put himself through college and continued being an electrical engineer. He retired at 65 and spent 30 years living in Florida playing golf and relaxing.

Also helping celebrate Thursday were several other military veterans and the Q Street Quartet, singing American oldies.

“He is incredibly appreciative of the people that came celebrate, the other veterans, and I think he’s gone out of his way to recognize all of them, which is his style,” Smyth adds.

Before the party ended, Joe offered advice on living a full life.

“The only advice I ever give is get a hobby and work hard,” he says.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.