Advertisement

VIDEO: Man riding tractor leads police on chase through golf course

Police say a Kentucky man riding a tractor led officers on a chase through a golf course before being arrested. (Source: WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky man has been arrested after police say he led them on a chase while riding a tractor through a golf course.

WKYT reports the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon in Berea, where a witness caught video of Jarod Wherle on a tractor with police cars following behind.

Wherle was eventually taken into custody, according to police. He faces eight charges from the chase that went through several yards and the golf course.

According to authorities, Wherle almost hit an officer and two people on a bike during the chase.

Officials said the golf course suffered damages valued at more than $1,000.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A random attack in Sarpy County caused severe injuries.
Sarpy County family recovering after unprovoked Fourth of July attack
A 16-year-old died after he was ejected Wednesday evening, July 13, 2022, in a rollover crash...
16-year-old passenger killed after ejected in rollover crash in Omaha
Lincoln Fire & Rescue's technical rescue team helped recover the body of a woman Wednesday...
Lincoln woman found dead in creek bed
Adrian Martinez at Big 12 Media Days
Former Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez on his move to K-State and the relationship with Nebraska
In Dec. 2021 Omaha Police arrested 42-year-old David Orlawski in connection to the destruction...
Suspect accused of vandalizing Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge sentenced in Iowa

Latest News

Barbie is releasing a new doll modeled after conservationist Jane Goodall.
Inspiring women: Conservationist Jane Goodall gets Barbie made from 99% recycled plastics
A exhibit showing an U.S. Secret Service intelligence report is displayed, as the House select...
Watchdog says Secret Service deleted Jan. 6 text messages
(AP graphic)
Thursday July 14 COVID-19 update: 2 deaths in Douglas County
John Bone is a retired airline pilot and flight instructor from Apalachicola. Right now, he’s...
Florida pilot goes overseas to help Ukrainian refugees