Several roads to close for Omaha Triathlon

(KEYC News Now, File)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several roads will be closed for the Omaha Triathlon this Sunday.

According to the Douglas County Engineer, several county roads in the northeast of Omaha will be closed for the Omaha Triathlon.

The triathlon will take place on roads near Glenn Cunningham Lake. Drivers in the area should take alternate routes while the roads are closed.

The roads will be closed on Sunday, July 17, from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and include parts of Lake Cunningham Road, 72nd Street and Bennington Road/Highway 36.

Omaha Triathlon Route:

A route of the Omaha Triathlon
A route of the Omaha Triathlon(Douglas County Engineer)

