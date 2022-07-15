Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Hot & humid today before a weekend cool down

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Morning showers and storms will be east of the area before the sun rises today. That will leave the rest of the day dry so if you missed out on morning rain you’ll stay dry today. Heat and humidity will then be the story with highs in the upper 90s likely.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

The muggy meter will climb a bit into the afternoon making the heat feel quite a bit hotter.

Muggy Meter (WOWT)

There is a Heat Advisory in place for the metro and areas south this afternoon and early evening. Heat index values will be in the 100 to 105 range from noon through about sunset tonight make it a steamy day.

Heat Index (WOWT)

Clouds will increase tonight leading into a cooler Saturday with highs in the 80s. It will still be humid and there is the chance of some on and off showers and storms during the day. It definitely won’t be an all day washout but there is potential all day and into the evening.

Saturday Rain Chances (WOWT)

There is the small risk of an isolated stronger storm to the southwest of the metro by the afternoon and evening Saturday.

Saturday Severe (WOWT)

Sunday will be dry and a little warmer as well.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

