Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Hot & humid today before a weekend cool down

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Morning showers and storms will be east of the area before the sun rises today. That will leave the rest of the day dry so if you missed out on morning rain you’ll stay dry today. Heat and humidity will then be the story with highs in the upper 90s likely.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

The muggy meter will climb a bit into the afternoon making the heat feel quite a bit hotter.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

There is a Heat Advisory in place for the metro and areas south this afternoon and early evening. Heat index values will be in the 100 to 105 range from noon through about sunset tonight make it a steamy day.

Heat Index
Heat Index(WOWT)

Clouds will increase tonight leading into a cooler Saturday with highs in the 80s. It will still be humid and there is the chance of some on and off showers and storms during the day. It definitely won’t be an all day washout but there is potential all day and into the evening.

Saturday Rain Chances
Saturday Rain Chances(WOWT)

There is the small risk of an isolated stronger storm to the southwest of the metro by the afternoon and evening Saturday.

Saturday Severe
Saturday Severe(WOWT)

Sunday will be dry and a little warmer as well.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old died after he was ejected Wednesday evening, July 13, 2022, in a rollover crash...
16-year-old passenger killed after ejected in rollover crash in Omaha
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
A random attack in Sarpy County caused severe injuries.
Sarpy County family recovering after unprovoked Fourth of July attack
Adrian Martinez at Big 12 Media Days
Former Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez on his move to K-State and the relationship with Nebraska
Authorities identify victim of train, semi crash in southwest Iowa

Latest News

Heat dangers
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: More heat and a few late week storms
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Heat the rest of the week along with a storm chance
Muggy meter
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: More heat and a few storms to end the week
Wednesday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Back to the 90s for the rest of the week