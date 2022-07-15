Advertisement

Rock band Paramore stops in Omaha for fall 2022 tour

This is the first time the three-member band went on tour since 2018
(PHOTO: Live Nation Entertainment)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time since 2018, Rock band Paramore will be going on tour across North America and they will be making a stop in Omaha.

The three-member band made the announcement Friday with a Verified Fan Presale Registration. The Omaha stop is Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Orpheum Theater.

The two-month tour starts in October in Bakersfield, CA, and ends in Mexico City, Mexico at the Corona Capital Festival in November.

On-sale tickets to the public start on Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m. local time on Paramore’s website according to the release.

There has been speculation of a sixth album on the way.

The band’s last album After Laughter was released in 2017.

