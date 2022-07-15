Advertisement

Omaha fire displaces residents Friday morning

(WGCL)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Occupants of an Omaha home were displaced due to a Friday morning fire.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were sent to a house fire near 36th and Charles Street at 3:31 a.m. Friday.

Everyone at the home evacuated before the fire department arrived. Crews extinguished the fire after a short time.

The home sustained roughly $35,000 in damages and the Red Cross was called to assist those displaced due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

