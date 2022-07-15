M.U.D. encourages saving water when irrigating lawns

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With continued hot weather, residents are encouraged to change up their lawn maintenance to conserve water.

According to Metropolitan Utilities District (M.U.D.), there are no anticipated issues with Omaha’s water supply, but there are still ways to reduce water usage during peak times.

M.U.D. says they see high water demand and some pressure loss in the morning when customers water their lawns.

To reduce water usage during those peak times, customers are encouraged to change what days they water their lawns.

M.U.D. encourages customers with odd-numbered addresses to water on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Customers with even-numbered addresses are encouraged to water on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday or Sunday.

Customers are also encouraged to have a rain sensor shut-off or wi-fi sprinkler predictive controller to help reduce water use.

