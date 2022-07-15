Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies after collision in Sarpy County

A crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck Thursday afternoon claimed the life of a 19-year-old of Omaha.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck Thursday afternoon claimed the life of 19-year-old Joshua Hoffart of Omaha.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Hoffart was going north on Highway 50. The pickup was going south on Hwy. 50, and turning left to go east on Chandler Road just before the collision at 2:39 p.m.

First responders took Hoffart to Bergan Mercy Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

The pickup driver was not injured.

Hwy. 50 was closed in the area for about an hour while South Metro Crash Response Team investigated the scene.

