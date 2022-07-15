Advertisement

June sees 23 fatalities on Nebraska roads

(MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - June proved to be a deadly month for Nebraska motorists.

According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, 23 people died in car accidents throughout Nebraska in June.

There were four deaths on interstates, seven on other highways and 12 on local roads. Of all the deaths, 15 out of 23 were in rural areas.

Three fatalities were motorcyclists, one fatality was someone driving an ATV and three other deaths involved a train.

Nebraska Department of Transportation says 10 of 20 vehicle occupants who were killed were not wearing seatbelts. Six others were wearing seatbelts, and four were undetermined.

This month had fewer fatalities compared to June of 2021, which saw 29 fatalities on Nebraska roads.

So far there have been 126 fatalities and 110 fatal crashes on Nebraska roads in 2022.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old died after he was ejected Wednesday evening, July 13, 2022, in a rollover crash...
16-year-old passenger killed after ejected in rollover crash in Omaha
Bellevue Police file active arrest warrant for flooring contractor
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Adrian Martinez at Big 12 Media Days
Former Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez on his move to K-State and the relationship with Nebraska
A random attack in Sarpy County caused severe injuries.
Sarpy County family recovering after unprovoked Fourth of July attack

Latest News

Des Moines Police recover body of girl who drowned in Raccoon River
The Douglas County Fair returns this year in Ralston
Douglas County Fair draws crowds to Ralston
Rock band Paramore stops in Omaha for fall 2022 tour
Afghan refugees resettle in Omaha
Afghan refugees resettle in Omaha