June sees 23 fatalities on Nebraska roads

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - June proved to be a deadly month for Nebraska motorists.

According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, 23 people died in car accidents throughout Nebraska in June.

There were four deaths on interstates, seven on other highways and 12 on local roads. Of all the deaths, 15 out of 23 were in rural areas.

Three fatalities were motorcyclists, one fatality was someone driving an ATV and three other deaths involved a train.

Nebraska Department of Transportation says 10 of 20 vehicle occupants who were killed were not wearing seatbelts. Six others were wearing seatbelts, and four were undetermined.

This month had fewer fatalities compared to June of 2021, which saw 29 fatalities on Nebraska roads.

So far there have been 126 fatalities and 110 fatal crashes on Nebraska roads in 2022.

