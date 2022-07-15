Jared Erspamer did it all at Millard South and in that spirit he’s found a unique career with NASCAR

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some people like to try different things, Jared Erspamer certainly fits the mold. At Millard South he was not only a three-sport athlete but a darn good one. He won two state championships in wrestling and in his senior year when won the second he was also all-state in football and baseball.

After playing college football at Northwest Missouri State a pit crew recruiter stopped by looking for prospects when the Cup Series was in town at Kansas Speedway. Here’s how the conversation around that time more than ten years ago went with his head coach.

“He said well you ain’t going to play in the NFL, you’re too slow and too small but I’m sure you can carry a tire. He didn’t know anything about it either, how hard can it be to put a tire on a car? Come to find out it’s pretty dam hard, harder than you think it is,” said Erspamer.

He gave it a shot and after working a few years as a backup he made he made the jump to the 24 car. Jared’s first season was Jeff Gordon’s last. From there he stayed with the team as Chase Elliott came in, and it’s been a great run with a championship and 16 cup wins, so far.

