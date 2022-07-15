Advertisement

Jared Erspamer did it all at Millard South and in that spirit he’s found a unique career with NASCAR

WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30
By Joe Nugent
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some people like to try different things, Jared Erspamer certainly fits the mold. At Millard South he was not only a three-sport athlete but a darn good one. He won two state championships in wrestling and in his senior year when won the second he was also all-state in football and baseball.

After playing college football at Northwest Missouri State a pit crew recruiter stopped by looking for prospects when the Cup Series was in town at Kansas Speedway. Here’s how the conversation around that time more than ten years ago went with his head coach.

“He said well you ain’t going to play in the NFL, you’re too slow and too small but I’m sure you can carry a tire. He didn’t know anything about it either, how hard can it be to put a tire on a car? Come to find out it’s pretty dam hard, harder than you think it is,” said Erspamer.

He gave it a shot and after working a few years as a backup he made he made the jump to the 24 car. Jared’s first season was Jeff Gordon’s last. From there he stayed with the team as Chase Elliott came in, and it’s been a great run with a championship and 16 cup wins, so far.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A random attack in Sarpy County caused severe injuries.
Sarpy County family recovering after unprovoked Fourth of July attack
A 16-year-old died after he was ejected Wednesday evening, July 13, 2022, in a rollover crash...
16-year-old passenger killed after ejected in rollover crash in Omaha
Lincoln Fire & Rescue's technical rescue team helped recover the body of a woman Wednesday...
Lincoln woman found dead in creek bed
Adrian Martinez at Big 12 Media Days
Former Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez on his move to K-State and the relationship with Nebraska
In Dec. 2021 Omaha Police arrested 42-year-old David Orlawski in connection to the destruction...
Suspect accused of vandalizing Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge sentenced in Iowa

Latest News

Adrian Martinez at Big 12 Media Days
Former Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez on his move to K-State and the relationship with Nebraska
Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts
Northern Maine Strength emphasizes mental and physical advantages of workouts
Thornton Academy to host field hockey festival and all-star game
Thornton Academy to host field hockey festival and all-star game
NICL's free mountain biking clinic
Mountain biking gains traction with metro students