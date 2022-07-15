Advertisement

Inspiring women: Conservationist Jane Goodall gets Barbie made from 99% recycled plastics

Barbie is releasing a new doll modeled after conservationist Jane Goodall.
Barbie is releasing a new doll modeled after conservationist Jane Goodall.(Mattel)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Barbie is paying tribute to renowned conservationist Jane Goodall with a new doll.

Mattel announced earlier this week that it is introducing a Dr. Jane Goodall Inspiring Women doll and a 2022 Barbie Career of the Year Eco-Leadership team.

The Barbie brand has joined the Jane Goodall Institute to make dolls that are made of 99% recycled plastic.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Barbie and encourage young children to learn from their environment and feel that they can make a difference,” Goodall said. “Through this partnership, I hope to inspire the next generation of eco-leaders.”

Mattel said the dolls are currently available and are helping the company’s goal to be using 100% recycled materials in its products and packaging by 2030.

“We are proud to unveil our first sustainable Barbie Inspiring Women and Career of the Year Eco-Leadership team dolls, which further demonstrate our shared commitment to creating a more sustainable future,” said Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Mattel. “Kids need more role models like Dr. Jane Goodall.”

According to Mattel, the Goodall doll is part of Barbie’s Inspiring Women Series, paying tribute to the female heroes of their time.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A random attack in Sarpy County caused severe injuries.
Sarpy County family recovering after unprovoked Fourth of July attack
A 16-year-old died after he was ejected Wednesday evening, July 13, 2022, in a rollover crash...
16-year-old passenger killed after ejected in rollover crash in Omaha
Lincoln Fire & Rescue's technical rescue team helped recover the body of a woman Wednesday...
Lincoln woman found dead in creek bed
Adrian Martinez at Big 12 Media Days
Former Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez on his move to K-State and the relationship with Nebraska
In Dec. 2021 Omaha Police arrested 42-year-old David Orlawski in connection to the destruction...
Suspect accused of vandalizing Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge sentenced in Iowa

Latest News

A exhibit showing an U.S. Secret Service intelligence report is displayed, as the House select...
Watchdog says Secret Service deleted Jan. 6 text messages
(AP graphic)
Thursday July 14 COVID-19 update: 2 deaths in Douglas County
Police say a Kentucky man riding a tractor led officers on a chase through a golf course before...
VIDEO: Man riding tractor leads police on chase through golf course
John Bone is a retired airline pilot and flight instructor from Apalachicola. Right now, he’s...
Florida pilot goes overseas to help Ukrainian refugees