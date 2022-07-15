Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cooler with spotty rain chances Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a hot Friday with feels like temperatures in the 100s we’re in for a small break from the 90s this weekend. Saturday will be cooler with returning isolated showers and storms. Chances will be spotty starting in the morning and will continue on and off into the afternoon. By the evening rain chances will increase and storms will be possible into early Sunday morning. A few storms S of the Metro may be on the stronger side.

Saturday rain chances (wowt)

Highs will only warm to the mid 80s but it’ll still feel muggy and warm!

Saturday heat index (wowt)

We’ll keep highs just shy of 90 Sunday with feels like temps in the mid 90s and we continue to warm from there. By Tuesday of next week we’ll hit 100! The forecast is looking dry after Saturday.

Next 5 days (wowt)

Keep the heat in mind when making your outdoor plans! Get out early or in the evening, spend time in the shade or cool off in the AC and stay hydrated. NEVER leave a pet or child unattended in a car.

