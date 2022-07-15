Douglas County Fair draws crowds to Ralston

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Fair is up and running in Ralston.

Organizers plan to make the move to Ralston permanent. According to Matt Gunderson, the Chair of the Douglas County Fair, there’s plenty to keep people engaged.

“We got everything from vendors for parents to kids interactive zone behind us, educational displays downstairs, ribbon cutting event Friday night and a live band,” Gunderson said.”

It’s a county fair that’s been going on for more than 100 years. Organizers say it’s the longest continuous fair in the state of Nebraska. It was held in Waterloo for most of that time but has recently bounced around to different locations.

It now hopes to have a permanent home in Ralston.

“We were at an opportunity visit with the city of Ralston, they rolled out the red carpet. As did the arena. Invited us in and its working really great, especially in an air-conditioned great facility like this, and the temps are talking this weekend.”

The venue isn’t the only thing that attracted organizers.

“As we look at things in Ralston, certainly the facility works out well, center proximity within Douglas County, public transportation, all those types of things to draw a crowd into it.”

Organizers are hoping for a bigger crowd now that the fair is closer to where more people live.

“Certainly attracts more people, certainly we have folks outside the Omaha area that come in to show livestock over the course of this weekend. So we do attract outside visitors that way and be able to bring that mix of suburban and rural together to be able to do that. And we like to roll out the red carpet for folks outside of Nebraska and Iowa to exhibit livestock.”

The fair will be on all weekend at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Ralston.

