Advertisement

Douglas County Fair draws crowds to Ralston

The Douglas County Fair is up and running in Ralston.
By Brandon Tvrdy
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Fair is up and running in Ralston.

Organizers plan to make the move to Ralston permanent. According to Matt Gunderson, the Chair of the Douglas County Fair, there’s plenty to keep people engaged.

“We got everything from vendors for parents to kids interactive zone behind us, educational displays downstairs, ribbon cutting event Friday night and a live band,” Gunderson said.”

It’s a county fair that’s been going on for more than 100 years. Organizers say it’s the longest continuous fair in the state of Nebraska. It was held in Waterloo for most of that time but has recently bounced around to different locations.

It now hopes to have a permanent home in Ralston.

“We were at an opportunity visit with the city of Ralston, they rolled out the red carpet. As did the arena. Invited us in and its working really great, especially in an air-conditioned great facility like this, and the temps are talking this weekend.”

The venue isn’t the only thing that attracted organizers.

“As we look at things in Ralston, certainly the facility works out well, center proximity within Douglas County, public transportation, all those types of things to draw a crowd into it.”

Organizers are hoping for a bigger crowd now that the fair is closer to where more people live.

“Certainly attracts more people, certainly we have folks outside the Omaha area that come in to show livestock over the course of this weekend. So we do attract outside visitors that way and be able to bring that mix of suburban and rural together to be able to do that. And we like to roll out the red carpet for folks outside of Nebraska and Iowa to exhibit livestock.”

The fair will be on all weekend at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Ralston.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 16-year-old died after he was ejected Wednesday evening, July 13, 2022, in a rollover crash...
16-year-old passenger killed after ejected in rollover crash in Omaha
Bellevue Police file active arrest warrant for flooring contractor
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Adrian Martinez at Big 12 Media Days
Former Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez on his move to K-State and the relationship with Nebraska
A random attack in Sarpy County caused severe injuries.
Sarpy County family recovering after unprovoked Fourth of July attack

Latest News

June sees 23 fatalities on Nebraska roads
Des Moines Police recover body of girl who drowned in Raccoon River
Rock band Paramore stops in Omaha for fall 2022 tour
M.U.D. encourages saving water when irrigating lawns
M.U.D. encourages saving water when irrigating lawns