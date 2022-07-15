Afghan refugees find hope and set new goals in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Afghan refugees are now at a point where they can look forward, think about their life in America and set new goals. But they still grapple with having to leave behind family while staying hopeful for the future.

Nearly a year ago, tens of thousands of Afghan refugees fled their home country when the U.S. withdrew military forces from Afghanistan in August of last year.

When Ahsan Arian left Afghanistan, he watched his family and dreams disappear from the airplane window. A multi-media journalist and future professor, Ahsan fell into a deep depression.

“It’s very difficult that you start a new life here because, the difference of system, the difference of people, the difference of culture, the difference of language,” said Ahsan Arian who arrived to Omaha in December.

But through that, he remains hopeful.

“Step by step, I think when you have a goal, when you have a plan in getting your goals, it’s coming easy,” said Arian.

Although he already has a master’s in public administration, he says he’s willing to chase new opportunities.

“Maybe college, maybe university, maybe some other things. I will promote my capacity so that I get a good job. Like my favorite job.”

6 News spoke with another Afghan refugee in Omaha who came with his wife and two daughters, four and seven years old.

Mohammad wished to conceal his identity for the safety and security of his family still in Afghanistan, because before Mohammad fled the country, he worked in international relations, specifically for the US as a monitoring and evaluations specialist.

“Now that we are here, so we’re feeling safe,” said Mohammad. “And we are happy for that. Although, we have families back in Afghanistan. And so that I can say still half of our heart remains in Afghanistan.”

“When I was back home, I was the person supporting them. And now that I am here, and I am also trying to stabilize myself and my family financially here in the United States, supporting them is a bit harder for me,” he said.

He and his wife both found work in Omaha. Together they live in an apartment with their two daughters and mostly donated items.

“We got a job very quickly, and so did my wife. So that way we are now taking strides forward to becoming a bit more and more, as the time passes, to stand on our own feet.”

Both men shared sentiments of wanting to reunite with family. Ahsan said he hopes to get a green card to eventually see loved ones, and Mohammad hopes to one day bring his family to America.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.