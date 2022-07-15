Advertisement

70-year-old man badly hurt in dog attack in west Omaha

(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By Gina Dvorak and Mike McKnight
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 70-year-old man was severely injured when two dogs attacked him while he out walking through a west Omaha neighborhood Friday.

Authorities told 6 News that both dogs were loose and attacked the man near 83rd and Izard streets, causing severe injuries to his arm, which resulted in considerable blood loss.

The Nebraska Humane Society confirmed to 6 News that the dogs were Cane Corsos, an Italian breed of mastiff described by the American Kennel Club as an “assertive and confident” breed and “a peerless protector.”

“The kind of demeanor you’d expect from a professional bodyguard, is the breed’s trademark,” the AKC website states.

The Omaha Police Department Crime Lab was at the scene. The dogs were impounded; NHS said their owner was cited with multiple violations: two counts of no proof of vaccination, one count no pet license, two counts of not restraining a dog, two counts of harboring dangerous animals, two counts of not using a muzzle or leash as required, and two counts of menacing behavior.

