St. Vincent de Paul food pantry unveils new artwork in outdoor garden

Over the last nine years, the pantry garden at St. Vincent de Paul has seen a lot of growth, and not just from the greenery.
By Erin Hartley
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Building a garden is what Samuel Moritz wanted to do for his Eagle Scout project. St. Vincent de Paul was able to give him the space.

“It seemed like a good idea. Especially with the food scarcity going on and the fact that they have a food pantry running. Just to have fresh food, instead of only packaged food,” says Moritz.

Samuel’s project is now a huge part of what the food pantry has to offer.

All the produce is planted and picked by pantry volunteers. It then becomes available for families in need to take home.

“There’s a special table where the produce is situated so when people come into the pantry, it’s their choice. They’ll look and see what’s available and look and pick what they want,” says Joni Baillon of the Development Committee.

This very green garden, now has even more color. Two large murals are the latest addition to the outdoor space. The team at St. Vincent de Paul unveiled the new masterpiece on Wednesday.

Artist Mike Giron has been creating public art in the metro since 2009. He collaborated with the food pantry to liven up what was once a dull gray wall.

“It’s nice to have something to look at that’s, like a garden, something beautiful but is going to stay there all winter long,” said Giron.

