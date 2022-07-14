Advertisement

Sen. Grassley: Restricting people from traveling for abortion access unconstitutional

Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley says it would be "unconstitutional" to restrict people from traveling across state lines for abortion access.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley said it would be unconstitutional to restrict people from traveling across state lines for abortion access, according to the Des Moines Register.

The comment comes in response to several Republican led states considering legislation to prevent women from doing so.

Grassley said lawmakers cannot stop people from traveling anyplace they want to. He said it’s a constitutional issue, and a freedom.

The issue gained traction after the nation’s highest court overturned Roe v Wade.

Democratic leaders said the U.S. House will vote on two abortion access bills on Friday.

The bills come in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V Wade.

The ruling put the regulation of abortion access up to the states.

The “Ensuring Access to Abortion Act” would protect a woman’s right to travel to seek an abortion. The other bill, the “Women’s health protection act,” calls for securing abortion rights into federal law.

The House passed that bill in the past, but it failed in the Senate.

House Lawmakers are expected to pass both bills Friday, but the legislation is expected to fail in the Senate, where they need 10 Republican votes.

