Sarpy County authorities looking for help identifying July 4 assault suspects

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding the people involved in an assault that happened on July 4.

The bizarre attack by strangers left members of a family with serious injuries. While enjoying a relaxed conversation on their own driveway on the Fourth of July, Jeff and Alex O’Brien told 6 News earlier this week that two adults and two teens began firing roman candles at them.

A physical altercation followed in the area of 135th and Redwood streets, the Sheriff’s Office said in its news release Thursday, leaving a 61-year-old man with internal injuries and a 35-year-old man with serious head injuries.

It’s not yet known who targeted them and why. The sheriff’s office is still looking for four suspects, and is asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

“We believe they are of family relation,” Thursday’s release states.

Sarpy County authorities said they are looking for two white juveniles, one boy about 15-17 years old and another boy ages 9-11. The older boy was wearing a white shirt at the time of the assault; the younger boy was wearing a blue shirt.

They are also looking for a 6-foot-tall white man believed to be in his late-30s, with brown hair and scruffy facial hair; and a woman believed to be in her mid- to late-30s, about 5-feet-8 and 155 pounds, who has dark hair she was wearing in a ponytail that day.

Sarpy County authorities said they fled in a black Dodge Ram truck with crome wheels.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Sarpy County Crime Stoppers at 402-592-7867 (STOP) or submit an online tip via its website.

Reporter Mike McKnight contributed to this story.

