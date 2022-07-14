Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Heat the rest of the week along with a storm chance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are a few storms on the map west of the metro this morning. I’ll continue to track them but I don’t expect them to have much of an impact to the metro. You can follow them here as the drift mostly southwest of the metro. Otherwise heat and humidity will be the story this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s are likely.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Heat index values could get as high as 100 for a bit this afternoon with a south breeze helping to drag in the warmth.

Heat Index Thursday (WOWT)

Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Later tonight there is threat of a few more showers and storms after 10pm and those could linger into the morning hours Friday. That is all before we heat up well into the 90s yet again. It will likely feel as hot as 105 by Friday afternoon.

Friday Morning (WOWT)

Friday AM Storms (WOWT)

Friday Heat Index (WOWT)

There is a small chance of a shower Saturday morning but we’ll likely mostly stay dry. It will be cooler Saturday with that being the lone day we stay in the 80s for a high over the next 10 days.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

