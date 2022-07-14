Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Heat the rest of the week along with a storm chance

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are a few storms on the map west of the metro this morning. I’ll continue to track them but I don’t expect them to have much of an impact to the metro. You can follow them here as the drift mostly southwest of the metro. Otherwise heat and humidity will be the story this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s are likely.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

Heat index values could get as high as 100 for a bit this afternoon with a south breeze helping to drag in the warmth.

Heat Index Thursday
Heat Index Thursday(WOWT)
Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(WOWT)

Later tonight there is threat of a few more showers and storms after 10pm and those could linger into the morning hours Friday. That is all before we heat up well into the 90s yet again. It will likely feel as hot as 105 by Friday afternoon.

Friday Morning
Friday Morning(WOWT)
Friday AM Storms
Friday AM Storms(WOWT)
Friday Heat Index
Friday Heat Index(WOWT)

There is a small chance of a shower Saturday morning but we’ll likely mostly stay dry. It will be cooler Saturday with that being the lone day we stay in the 80s for a high over the next 10 days.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A random attack in Sarpy County caused severe injuries.
Sarpy County family recovering after unprovoked Fourth of July attack
Lincoln Fire & Rescue's technical rescue team helped recover the body of a woman Wednesday...
Lincoln woman found dead in creek bed
In Dec. 2021 Omaha Police arrested 42-year-old David Orlawski in connection to the destruction...
Suspect accused of vandalizing Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge sentenced in Iowa
Deputies were called to a home located south of SW 40th & A Streets just after 8 a.m. Monday to...
Lancaster County man’s death ruled a homicide
A mourning family is urging for more suicide prevention
Grieving Omaha family advocates for more suicide prevention measures

Latest News

Muggy meter
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: More heat and a few storms to end the week
Wednesday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Back to the 90s for the rest of the week
Hot week ahead
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Hot and increasingly humid week
Tuesday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Comfortable today before some heat returns for the rest of the week