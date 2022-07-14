Omaha Police arrest second suspect in 2021 homicide at mall parking lot

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have made an additional arrest in the murder of an 18-year-old in a Westroads Mall parking lot in September 2021.

OPD said Thursday that Izayah Mapp, 21, had been arrested. He is facing charges of first-degree murder and second-degree felony assault as well as two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Izayah Mapp (Omaha Police Department)

J’Maun Haynie, 20, was taken into custody on Sept. 30, 2021. He faces several charges including use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and second-degree assault. Haynie is also charged with first-degree murder and faces up to life in prison. He already has a previous juvenile court record.

The late-night shooting in a Westroads Mall parking lot on Sept. 12, 2021, left Franco Vasquez dead and a woman injured.

According to court documents, the shooting happened during “a marijuana transaction.” Haynie and another party got into the back seat of a vehicle driven by Vasquez with firearms. When Vasquez tried to flee, the pair opened fire on Vasquez and his passenger, the documents state.

