Advertisement

Omaha Police arrest second suspect in 2021 homicide at mall parking lot

(MGN graphic)
(MGN graphic)(MGN)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have made an additional arrest in the murder of an 18-year-old in a Westroads Mall parking lot in September 2021.

OPD said Thursday that Izayah Mapp, 21, had been arrested. He is facing charges of first-degree murder and second-degree felony assault as well as two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Izayah Mapp
Izayah Mapp(Omaha Police Department)

J’Maun Haynie, 20, was taken into custody on Sept. 30, 2021. He faces several charges including use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and second-degree assault. Haynie is also charged with first-degree murder and faces up to life in prison. He already has a previous juvenile court record.

The late-night shooting in a Westroads Mall parking lot on Sept. 12, 2021, left Franco Vasquez dead and a woman injured.

According to court documents, the shooting happened during “a marijuana transaction.” Haynie and another party got into the back seat of a vehicle driven by Vasquez with firearms. When Vasquez tried to flee, the pair opened fire on Vasquez and his passenger, the documents state.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A random attack in Sarpy County caused severe injuries.
Sarpy County family recovering after unprovoked Fourth of July attack
Lincoln Fire & Rescue's technical rescue team helped recover the body of a woman Wednesday...
Lincoln woman found dead in creek bed
In Dec. 2021 Omaha Police arrested 42-year-old David Orlawski in connection to the destruction...
Suspect accused of vandalizing Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge sentenced in Iowa
Adrian Martinez at Big 12 Media Days
Former Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez on his move to K-State and the relationship with Nebraska
A 16-year-old died after he was ejected Wednesday evening, July 13, 2022, in a rollover crash...
16-year-old passenger killed after ejected in rollover crash in Omaha

Latest News

Judge: M.U.D., digging company responsible for 2016 explosion, fire in Omaha’s Old Market
Passenger killed in I-680 crash
Passenger killed in I-680 crash
Federal sentence for Iowa man
Federal sentence for Iowa man
Council Bluffs man killed in crash
Council Bluffs man killed in crash