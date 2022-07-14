Advertisement

Netflix announces cheaper version with ads

Netflix currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.
Netflix currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.(Netflix, CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Netflix and Microsoft announced Wednesday they are teaming up to create a cheaper, ad-supported version of the streaming service.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings resisted an ad-supported option for years, but the company is going through one of the roughest periods in its 25-year history.

Netflix says it lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022 and expects to lose another 2 million in the second quarter.

The service currently has 221.6 million subscribers globally.

The New York Times reported in May that Netflix told employees the ad-supported version may come by the end of 2022.

The company did not say how much the ad-supported plan will cost per month. Netflix currently offers three ad-free subscription levels based on video quality and resolution, ranging from $9.99 per month to $19.99 per month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A random attack in Sarpy County caused severe injuries.
Sarpy County family recovering after unprovoked Fourth of July attack
Lincoln Fire & Rescue's technical rescue team helped recover the body of a woman Wednesday...
Lincoln woman found dead in creek bed
In Dec. 2021 Omaha Police arrested 42-year-old David Orlawski in connection to the destruction...
Suspect accused of vandalizing Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge sentenced in Iowa
Deputies were called to a home located south of SW 40th & A Streets just after 8 a.m. Monday to...
Lancaster County man’s death ruled a homicide
A mourning family is urging for more suicide prevention
Grieving Omaha family advocates for more suicide prevention measures

Latest News

President Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Yair Lapid of...
Biden, Lapid agree to stop Iran nuke program, differ on how
A hidden Van Gogh painting is found inside another Van Gogh painting. (CNN, NATIONAL GALLERIES...
X-ray reveals secret Van Gogh painting
Legislation would allow mothers to get child support while they are still pregnant
Mississippi legislation would allow mothers to get child support while they are pregnant
One person was killed in a crash Wednesday in rural southwest Iowa involving a train and a truck.
Authorities identify victim of train, semi crash in southwest Iowa